Hello from central Illinois. We are going to continue the hot and dry here. The extended dry period we have been in is beginning to take its toll on the crops. Lots of corn is rolling, some beans leaves puckered and herbicides not working correctly. Our highs are forecast into the mid-90s this week with a chance of rain returning this weekend. On the bright side there shouldn't be any grain lines this fall or large drying bills. This morning (Monday) we are mowing oat hay with a cloud of dust following us. Have a safe week and pray for rain
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
