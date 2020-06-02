We are running a Monday morning marathon getting ready to plant the last field of beans. Showers have been spotty last week but lots of progress was made. All the April beans have been post sprayed and the first cutting of hay has been made for a couple hay fields. The plan is to haul manure and then plant silage corn before showers return Wednesday. The sidedress bar will be showing up late today hopefully so I can bounce back and forth doing that and replanting mud holes in the corn fields that have finally dried out. This past week has been chaos but things are getting done. I hope everyone remembers to follow the label as we post spray. The 45-day window is closed or getting close for lots of xtends.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
