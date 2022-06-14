June 13, 2022: Hot, muggy weather will push crops

Rainfall and cooler temperatures best describe this past week for most of central Illinois. This has kept crops moving forward without an overabundance of moisture. Unfortunately, it has halted most of the progress on forages but allowed other things to take higher priority. Today we received over an inch of rain that we were not expecting but are grateful for nonetheless. Next week we are supposed to have record temperatures with extremely muggy conditions — ideal weather for pushing crops. We will dive into soybean post application and sidedressing as soon as the dust flies. Everyone stay safe out there with the heat!
