Hello from central Illinois on a chilly June morning. Sixty one degrees and breezy has me wearing a hoodie as I go out to rake the last of the first cutting. We have seen an excellent stretch of hay making weather but spraying lately has been a challenge with the wind. Our corn and non GMO beans are sprayed but the Xtends will have to wait for a better opportunity, if it arrives. A rain would be welcome. It appears June will be the opposite of May with very little to no precipitation. The yards are still green but growing slowly and the crops are progressing. Have a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
