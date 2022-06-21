June 20, 2022: Heat, rain makes for fast-paced week

Hot temperatures with stray showers brought a fast-paced week to much of central Illinois. Those who side-dress liquid nitrogen with toolbars are pushing hard due to most corn fields taking off from the high temperatures and humidity. We are pushing through to get to spraying post applications on soybeans. The extremely hot days make for some difficult spraying conditions but are perfect for making hay. Looking ahead at the forecast could make anyone nervous. Extreme heat and little to no moisture will leave time to get all the tasks done, but at what cost? We could use a widespread shower for the county instead of a spotty downpour here and there. Fingers crossed for rain. If the forecast is correct we will surely need it sooner than later.
