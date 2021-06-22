 Skip to main content
June 21, 2021: Looser the sed bed, worse the wind damage

This past week started with drought and heat stress followed up by much-needed rain. Reports range from 0.5 to 1.5 inches. We saw some downed corn that came with the rain event as well. As I scouted this weekend, I found that the looser the seed bed, the worse the wind damage. Fall tillage followed by a soil finisher pass had the most down corn. No till and minimal till acres fared much better. Weed management is in full swing as well. On Father’s Day my daughter and I picked several flowers off soybeans from my early April bean planting. I will keep pampering this crop, as we have gotten lucky with some timely rains that will keep us heading in the right direction for the time being.

