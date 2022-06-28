June 27, 2022: Saturday rain brings relief

People are also reading…
High heat and corn starting to look like pineapple tops were the stories for most of the week. In all honesty, things were heading the wrong direction in central Illinois. Thankfully, 2 inches of rain fell in a day on Saturday just in time to bring some relief and growth to all crops. It is always surprising how fast rain can soak in after a dry spell. Row crops are looking fantastic, and everything has been sprayed and side-dressed. We will wait and determine what will get fungicide and insecticide soon.