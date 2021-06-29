June 28, 2021: 'We will have a crop to harvest'

This week brought excess rain in my little area. Some farms received 9-plus inches in the past week, resulting in several acres under water. While the ponds and rivers in the field can be discouraging, I go back to something an old farmer told me years ago, “A flood can scare you, but a drought can starve you.” We will have a crop to harvest, and at the end of the day let’s be thankful for what we do have. Once the waters recede we will have plenty of debris to clean up and eventually try to get back into spraying and tending to the crop.
