Hello from central Illinois. We have had a busy and productive week with finally getting all the machinery tucked away into its rightful location. After trying to get machinery ready last winter in some precarious places I decided to put new chains and openers on the planter before putting it away. The crops that received rain have really jumped this past week with lots of beans closing the rows, and corn is waist high. We are ready for what we hope is a wetter week. I sprayed some more residuals yesterday and we are doing our second round vaccines on calves today (June 26). I'm trying to prepare myself for a day or two of paperwork that I'm behind on. That's always a rainy day project I dread. Have a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
