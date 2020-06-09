Hello from central Illinois. I'm raking hay on a beautiful, breezy Monday morning. These nice days have been great hay drying weather. Hopefully we will get bales and moved today before the tropical storm comes in tomorrow. I am debating spraying some corn but I think I will wait until later this week. We have some Hello from central Illinois. I'm raking hay on a beautiful, breezy Monday morning. These nice days have been great hay drying weather. Hopefully we will get bales and moved today before the tropical storm comes in tomorrow. I am debating spraying some corn but I think I will wait until later this week. We have some
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
