Greg Deal farms with is dad, David, near Danvers. The (at least) fifth-generation farmer grows corn and soybeans and has a 50-head cattle operation in Central Illinois. The father of three young children, says his biggest goal this spring is to plant when the ground is dry enough, “not to be in a big hurry” and wait until conditions are right. His wif,e Ashley, is a staff member at the Illinois Corn Growers Association working in grassroots advocacy.
Deal farms with is dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
