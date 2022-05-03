 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 1, 2022: Spring weather can be frustrating

Spring weather day to day can be frustrating at times, but we are always thankful for the next day. We began the week with a few cool windy days drying out the soil and allowing a lot of heavy work to begin Tuesday through Thursday. Cultivating fields and spraying pre-plant chemicals take priority in our operation to ensure year-round weed prevention. Light rains Friday and throughout the weekend hindered much activity for our area, other than mowing a lawn here and there. About 2 inches of rain fell in less than 1.5 hours in a good portion of our area Saturday, however, just a few miles south didn’t see much more than enough to knock the dust down. 

