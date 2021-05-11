Most folks were able to make another push this past week, with many getting done planting and the rest approaching the finish line. This weekend we saw around 2.5 inches of rain in a short period causing some ponding and washing. This combined with cool temperatures will put us all on edge for a moment as we pray to get this crop fully emerged and off to a good start. We will be watching emergence, getting side dress rigs ready, and preparing for post spraying corn.
May 10, 2021: 'On edge' with wet ground, cool temps