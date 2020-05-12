Dust is flying again finally west of Bloomington. I started planting corn May 9 and conditions have been improving with the dry wind blowing. If we have some good running days, I should be done with corn Wednesday morning before the rain predicted for Wednesday afternoon. Looking at our forecast, we should see a warm-up later next week which would be welcome. I had 28 degrees Saturday morning but I haven't seen any crops damaged. Most planted fields hadn't emerged. I have some beans that could actually use a shower and I have seen some corn that looks the same way.
