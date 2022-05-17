 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 16, 2022: Wonderful week for fieldwork

It has been a wonderful week getting fieldwork done. Amazing how much can get done in such a short amount of time within the neighborhood. Technology has brought leaps and bounds to agriculture. Some fields starting to show emergence. Unfortunately, some who planted earlier fought crusting and had to dig out their rotary harrows from the back of their sheds. All of our corn is officially in the ground, as well as some no-till soybeans. We are excited to wrap up soybean planting this week as long as the weather cooperates. Be safe out there!

