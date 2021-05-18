May 17, 2021: Small windows for field work

This past week provided small windows for some field work. A few acres got planted, some side dress rigs running and a few sprayers. I estimate that 90% of my area is planted. These rains will hopefully loosen up some of the crust created from the Mother’s Day rain event and let the late April and early May planted crops emerge. As I reflect on the planting season, it suggests that waiting for perfect planting conditions may have led to your seed still sitting in the shed.
