 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May 17, 2021: Small windows for field work

May 17, 2021: Small windows for field work

  • Updated

This past week provided small windows for some field work. A few acres got planted, some side dress rigs running and a few sprayers. I estimate that 90% of my area is planted. These rains will hopefully loosen up some of the crust created from the Mother’s Day rain event and let the late April and early May planted crops emerge. As I reflect on the planting season, it suggests that waiting for perfect planting conditions may have led to your seed still sitting in the shed.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News