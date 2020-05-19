We are off to a wet start this week with local totals between 3.5 to 4 inches between last Thursday and Sunday. Lots of progress was made last week, with most guys finishing corn before the rain started. We got our corn planted but decided to hold off on beans due to the forecast. I was able to get some more pre-emerge herbicide sprayed on the remaining bean acres. The April planted beans are finally showing up and look like they will have a nice stand. I will have to touch up some places in them but overall I am pleased. I doubt we will see any field work this week with the wet forecast towards Sunday. E-learning is finally coming to an end around here and my family is looking forward to life returning to more of a normal summer, whatever that means. I hope everyone has a safe and productive week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
