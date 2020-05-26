Hello from soggy central Illinois. We are wet with shiny spots in the fields still from the rain earlier this week and last weekend. Looks like another round of showers will fire up Saturday and we'll be planting in June again like last year. Thankfully only beans and touching up corn fields. The good news is that we are expecting it to warm a bit. We will be working on machinery and getting ready for first cutting of hay when the weather allows. Our pastures are getting chewed up with water oozing out of the hillsides. The cows are sick of the mud as well.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
