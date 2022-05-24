 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 23, 2022: Spring a 'roller-coaster ride'

  Updated

This spring has been quite a roller coaster ride, but this past week brought some of the best weather conditions to get fieldwork done. Corn and soybeans are both all in the ground and thriving. Quickly, corn has been emerging out of the ground and taking in the sun. Storms have been extremely spotty in where they stop field progress. For the most part, a majority of the crops are in locally. Next week provides an interesting forecast. Cool temperatures, moisture, and a high of 61 for today. We will have to see how things progress going forward.

