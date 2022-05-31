May 30, 2022: Weather brings frustration, uncertainty

Frustrating weather fronts brought uncertainty to much of central Illinois. We were on schedule to receive a large amount of rain throughout the week but only ended up with minor showers for the most part. Our goal is to get a decent amount of rain to keep pushing soybean emergence and overall plant health. This week brought plenty of time to scout fields, check and repair equipment, as well as haul feedstuffs for livestock. Post spraying is right around the corner, along with side-dressing. In addition, we have high hopes for a plentiful first hay cutting, as well as a cooperative forecast.
