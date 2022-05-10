May 9, 2022: 'Where did our spring go?'

The beginning of this past week provided some time to race against the clock with a continued spread of spraying, cultivating and planting. We are close to having all of our pre-plant chemicals down. Late Monday and early Tuesday rain stopped most progress in its tracks. Thursday and Friday brought heavy rains filling ditches and leaving ponds in low areas. Rain days left time to catch up with livestock, haul corn to the elevator, and check over equipment again. Next week looks hopeful and concerning all at the same time. With muggy, hot, and windy conditions on the horizon, fields will be full before we know it. Where did our spring go?
