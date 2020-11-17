Hello from central Illinois. Tillage is done for us and lots of neighbors are wrapping up and finishing fertilizer. The forecast looks great later this week for washing machinery in the 60-plus temps. This fall has been the total opposite of last year where we were still going hard into Thanksgiving. We have had some dirt work projects completed, and if time and weather allows, I would like to do more work with a blade. We should be going into winter in good shape. Overall we are dry, but it's not much of a concern at this point. I hope everyone has a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
