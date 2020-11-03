Hello from central Illinois. We are starting to feel a little caught up on our work now that harvest is over. I'm hauling the last load of lime now and we're getting ready to start tillage. The forecast looks nice and we hope to get corn stalks baled soon. I feel like we have machinery scattered all over the place that needs to be cleaned up and put away. Have a great day.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
