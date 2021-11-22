This past week brought decent weather to continue with fall field work. A few beans are still needing to be cut. In between field work, I and many others are cleaning up book work, tax planning, getting inputs prepaid etc. The 2022 season has already begun! All inputs have increased dramatically and margins have compressed. I have run enterprise budgets and cost analysis possibly more than ever with the mission of trying to project the best net margins possible. Keep your eyes open and head on a swivel.
Nov. 22, 2021: Keep eyes open, head on a swivel