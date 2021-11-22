 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 22, 2021: Keep eyes open, head on a swivel

Nov. 22, 2021: Keep eyes open, head on a swivel

  • Updated

This past week brought decent weather to continue with fall field work. A few beans are still needing to be cut. In between field work, I and many others are cleaning up book work, tax planning, getting inputs prepaid etc. The 2022 season has already begun! All inputs have increased dramatically and margins have compressed. I have run enterprise budgets and cost analysis possibly more than ever with the mission of trying to project the best net margins possible. Keep your eyes open and head on a swivel.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News