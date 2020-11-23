Hello from central Illinois. This beautiful weather has allowed lots of tillage, fertilizer and dirt work to get done. Another advantage of the nice weather is the ability to try new things, and a friend of mine is planting beans today. He is just doing a small plot with some leftover untreated beans as a super early planting experiment. If they make it through the winter he will combine them for data and if not then just plant like normal. I'm getting ready to wash the combine in a T-shirt today as it's in the 60s. It looks like wet weather will roll in Thanksgiving week. I hope everyone had a safe Thanksgiving.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
