Nov. 28, 2022: Year had usual rewards, trials, tribulations

2022 was no different than any other year. There are challenges, there are rewards, trials and tribulations as with anything. The good Lord blessed us with better-than-expected yields with a worse-than-hoped growing season. We all do this for similar reasons, to make a living, or at least the attempt. As the year wraps up, we now dive into changes for next year. Making changes is how we make progress. Bettering our operation is a never-ending process. The main goal for our operation is to become more efficient and cost-effective. Complacency is never an option. God bless.