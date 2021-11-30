 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021: 'Unprecedented challenges, opportunities'

The 2021 growing seasons presented unprecedented challenges and unprecedented opportunities for our small farm. I experienced two 10-inch rain events, the most disease pressure on corn I have ever seen, record soybean yields, fine profit margins and rapid inflation. Every year is different, and this one will be unforgettable. The Alberts feel very blessed and lucky for what 2021 has provided. This is a season that will help us young farmers earn our stripes and be more prepared for the next ones to come!

