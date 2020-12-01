Hello from central Illinois! We didn't have as good of a crop as we were used to here locally, but I am thankful for the higher prices. I am optimistic about 2021 as we begin planning for another year. I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving even if they couldn’t see all of your family and friends.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
