Nov. 6, 2022: Harvest finished early

I am pleased to report we finished harvest early this past week. Yields were surprising for both corn and soybeans. We should not have been blessed with the yields we received based strictly on rainfall amounts. I am extremely thankful for both crop genetics, and our current practices. Our next step has included fall tillage and the mass of projects that follow with beef cattle production. Even though we spring apply all products, the neighborhood shows a lot of confidence with next year's crop applying dry fertilizer or anhydrous.