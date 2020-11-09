Hello from central Illinois. This weather has been wonderful to get fall work done. I'm currently spreading the last load of fertilizer on corn stalks and dad is running the ripper. We should be pretty will caught up by Monday when a chance of rain comes through. I will have one farm left, but it's waiting for soil test results. Corn stalks are baled, and I plan to move them home tomorrow. We could definitely use a nice rain. It’s been an oddly dry fall. Fall and winter is a great time for a drought in Illinois. I hope everyone has a great week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
