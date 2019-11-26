2019 has been one unlike any other. Spring started out with ridiculous amounts of rain, pushing planting back into as late as June. It was a nonstop year going from planting to spraying to sidedressing nitrogen to fungicides applications. Jumping into harvest, we saw some of the same things as in spring ... more rain! But things straightened out and farmers were able to roll. We are very fortunate having such great elevators in our area always willing to stay open late to help all of us out. As this 2019 crop season comes to an end as one we won’t forget, we will definitely look back on this year and hope that we don’t have another one like this for a long time.