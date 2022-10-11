 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022: Threshing beans takes maxim HP

Central Illinois harvest conditions continue to be dry with a trace shower occasionally. Never enough moisture to stop us from covering soybean acres. Green and tough stems loaded with pods and soybeans at the perfect moisture level best describe most soybean fields we have hit. Slow travel speed and a close watch on rotor speed and power usage to prevent a slug is the best we can do. Surprisingly they are threshing decent, just taking all of the horsepower to do so. Thankfully, yields do not look as disappointing as we could have imagined due to the lack of rain. Cutting soybeans for as long as we can while the corn stands seems to be the best move right now at least. Be safe and enjoy the views.

