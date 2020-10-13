Hello from central Illinois! We have had a really good week running on beans and at this time we only have 220 acres left. Depending on the weather they shouldn't take long. There is some rain in the forecast which would be welcome to bring the moisture up in these dry beans, I'm hearing some reports of 9% or below locally. I would expect corn to have dried down quite a bit in the field this past week. Yields seem to vary wildly around our area with beans anywhere from 60-80. The April beans have been better than the May beans. The same variability can be found in the corn fields. Our neighborhood seemed behind on harvest pace, but we are quickly catching up and with another good week lots of guys will be over that halfway point. I hope everyone has a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
