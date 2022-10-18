Oct. 17, 2022: Bean yields surprisingly good

People are also reading…
Harvest is in full swing in central Illinois. Most have been heavy on soybeans until the past few days with a rain shower slowing that down. Rolling back into corn is always fun to see just how much moisture levels change in a short amount of time. Our plan is as soon as soybeans get fit again to get all of the soybeans harvested before another rain event. Fingers and toes crossed. As long as the corn is standing, take the good soybean harvesting days to the bank. Yields are continuing to be surprising for the dry summer the good Lord gave us.