We had a good run on beans last week and finished Wednesday. Bean yields have been all over the board with a 20 bushel swing from high to low. Started back on corn Thursday morning and have been pleased with how much it has dried down. Everything goes better with 18-20% corn, and yields have been better than I anticipated. We could actually use a rainy day to get caught up on some maintenance and paperwork. We have had to stop and grind feed, change oil, make fence and drill cover crop. But I still have another day’s worth of odd jobs to do. Depending on the weather, the last several hundred acres of corn could go pretty quickly. I hope everyone has a safe and productive week.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy