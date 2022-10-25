Oct. 24, 2022: Frost helped make beans harvest friendly

People are also reading…
Harvest is quickly wrapping up in certain areas and fall tillage begins. We are thankful for a handful of frosts that helped soybeans become much more harvest friendly. We finished up soybeans and managed to wrap them up before they became too dry. With corn left standing, it has drastically dried down and is still upright. Dry weather conditions have been present for the past week, but we have a rain event forecasted for early next week. Fingers crossed we will finish strong and good yields will continue to present themselves.