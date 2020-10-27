It's cold as I type this with wet weather approaching. Looks like a rain and snow mix is heading our way today. Depending on the weather we still have a couple days of corn left. Looking around our neighborhood, I would say most people are in the same boat. The corn seems to have stalled out around 19% moisture regardless of what hybrid. Yields continue to be extremely variable depending on how good the stand was from the heavy spring rains. We have actually had one of the quickest harvests in several years, with almost zero rain delays (hopefully I don't regret that remark). We started Oct. 3 and look to be under 30 days, which normal is 35-40 calendar days. I hope everyone has a safe week as the finish line approaches.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
