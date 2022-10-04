Oct. 3, 2022: Strong start on early corn

People are also reading…
The rain event that moved through expedited some corn harvest, and folks are doing their best with what they are given to get as many ears as possible. We have been able to get a strong start at early-season corn as well as wind-damaged corn. With corn still being slightly wet, we decided to switch to soybeans. Early varieties are the only option for now and unfortunately have quite a few green stems. Fingers crossed, a lot of ground will be covered over the next week. Take your time and have a safe harvest.