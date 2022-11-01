Oct. 31, 2022: Close to wrapping up harvest

People are also reading…
Tillage and cover crop seeding are in full swing. We are currently in the process of wrapping up corn harvest, only pausing with a slight rain delay. I always find it enjoyable to have a corn field that is standing well, has dried down below 20%, and continues to yield well, especially for the growing season we had. Fingers crossed, we will wrap up harvest soon. What follows is always up to Mother Nature. There are plenty of fields to be ripped, manure to be applied, pens and feedlots to be scraped, bales to be hauled, tile to be repaired, and preparations for calving season to be had.