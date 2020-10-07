Harvest is off to a slow start this week with a small rain delay over the weekend. We were able to get some beans cut last week and I was happy to see them 15 bu./acre over adjusted production history (APH). I hope this trend continues all season. After a small shower Saturday we switched to corn and confirmed that it's going to be a slow, wet grind on corn this fall. Our first-planted 112-day corn was higher than 30% moisture, but we did find some other in the mid-20% range. We have already had our first dryer issue of the year so it's nice we got that out of the way. This week looks promising for getting work done and I hope we can switch back to beans by mid-week. It frosted here last night so I hope our green stems are done now. Have a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
