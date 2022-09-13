 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sept. 12, 2022: Fall here in blink of an eye

People are also reading…

In the blink of an eye, summer is gone and fall is here. Unfortunately, central Illinois has been in a dry spell for quite some time and whenever a rain shower pops up, it is not enough to be excited about. However, Saturday we finally received 0.5 inch of rainfall as a steady pour. A little too late, but still needed. Corn and soybeans are continuing to lose their green color. Should still be a few weeks from harvest. We will continue to get equipment ready for fall harvest, as well as some late-season hay production depending on the weather.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News