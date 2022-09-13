Sept. 12, 2022: Fall here in blink of an eye

People are also reading…
In the blink of an eye, summer is gone and fall is here. Unfortunately, central Illinois has been in a dry spell for quite some time and whenever a rain shower pops up, it is not enough to be excited about. However, Saturday we finally received 0.5 inch of rainfall as a steady pour. A little too late, but still needed. Corn and soybeans are continuing to lose their green color. Should still be a few weeks from harvest. We will continue to get equipment ready for fall harvest, as well as some late-season hay production depending on the weather.