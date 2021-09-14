Sept. 13, 2021: Cooler temps, sun and wind

This past week brought cooler temperatures, sun and wind. This allowed for some very high-quality hay to be made. The corn crop has rapidly matured mostly due to disease. Rapid maturity of this crop is resulting in much lighter test weights and lower-than-expected yields, according to early reports. It is likely worth scouting for stalk rot and standability. This corn may need attention sooner rather than later. I anticipate many operations will nose into corn this week and look to start fully next week. Soybeans are slowly turning, but most fields are likely a couple weeks out yet.
