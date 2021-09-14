 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 13, 2021: Cooler temps, sun and wind

Sept. 13, 2021: Cooler temps, sun and wind

  • Updated

This past week brought cooler temperatures, sun and wind. This allowed for some very high-quality hay to be made. The corn crop has rapidly matured mostly due to disease. Rapid maturity of this crop is resulting in much lighter test weights and lower-than-expected yields, according to early reports. It is likely worth scouting for stalk rot and standability. This corn may need attention sooner rather than later. I anticipate many operations will nose into corn this week and look to start fully next week. Soybeans are slowly turning, but most fields are likely a couple weeks out yet. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News