Hello from central Illinois! We finally have a decent forecast and hope to be able to get back to hay making and chop silage. We had to put those projects on hold last week as it rained. Lots of beans are moving right along in our area and we should be able to start cutting around Sept. 25. However, with the cooler weather everything is turning slowly. Thankfully the market has come back to give us a shot at a profit. Our crops look decent and we're expecting some big bean yields. I hope everyone has a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
