Sept. 19, 2022: Crops taking sweet time to dry down

A continual weekly dry pattern provided a nice window to put up late-season alfalfa. Corn and soybeans continue to turn a lighter shade of brown. Crops seem to be standing well and taking their sweet time to dry down. I have not seen any field activity short of haying and mowing roadsides before everyone gets busy. A tour of Illinois looking at cattle and attending sales gave me a light view of a good portion of the state. As far as most highways and interstate fields are concerned, I did not see hardly any activity in other areas. A big shift in weather pattern is headed for central Illinois this week, and I am sure that the activity levels will change very soon.

