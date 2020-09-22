We got the silage chopped and hay baled last week and have moved on to the next projects. We plan to haul manure on the silage ground and then plant rye for next year's forage. I'm hauling lime today and a few other days this week. Our tentative harvest plan is to start next week. I have some beans that are getting really close and my dad has some short-season corn he wants to try if beans won't cut. With this beautiful weather and a nice pre-harvest rally, everyone is in a good mood. Have a great week.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
For Sale
Haying Equipment
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy