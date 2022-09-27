Sept. 26, 2022: Wind, hail could have been worse

People are also reading…
Eastern McLean County fields are slowly starting to open up. Last week high winds, heavy rain and hail generated some damage to both corn and soybeans in certain areas. We are extremely thankful that only a small percentage of our fields were damaged. We are even more thankful for understanding that it could have been much worse. Hand-sampling corn has shown us that we are still a little ways off from opening up corn fields and getting started. In addition, we are waiting for early-season soybeans to finish maturing. I hope everyone has a safe harvest and yields do not disappoint.