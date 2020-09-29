Hello from central Illinois! We are off to a damp start to the week with rainfall amounts around a half inch locally. This is the week we have planned on starting to cut beans, but it has been put on hold. From the few neighbors who have been out in the field it sounds like yields are good but moisture is still high. Have a safe week!
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
