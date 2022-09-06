Sept. 5, 2022: Fields look browner by the day

People are also reading…
Eastern McLean County corn fields are beginning to look a little less green by the day. Soybeans seem to be holding their own for now. We could use some moisture in our area. It seems that we have some continually forecasted, but the volume has been less than desired. My assumption at this point is the drought damage has been done and things will continue to turn. Forages continue to grow, as well as the to-do and project list. Fall harvest will be here before we know it!