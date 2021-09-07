This past week brought cooler temperatures and very scattered showers. My latest observations have me getting a little concerned about stalk quality on corn, and standability on the beans is none too impressive either. There are rumors of operators looking to start harvesting corn fields with wind damage in the coming weeks. There are some grain buyers offering premiums and drying discounts to encourage grain to start to be harvested. Armyworms continue to create problems in hay ground. While there is a high quantity of hay, there is not much high quality hay to be had from 2021 in my area.
Sept. 6, 2021: Concerned about crop quality