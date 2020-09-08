Hello from Central Illinois. The weather has cooled off and the days are getting shorter. Hay-making is a challenge this week even without rain. We are very wet in the morning and have some foggy days until 8 or 9 a.m. That said, the tonnage from the final cutting has been excellent thanks to the late-season rains which should also increase soybean yields. Labor Day always signals the end of summer around here as harvest approaches. Our crops are not progressing quite as quickly as I expected, but I'm still hopeful to be able to do a little combining in September. My corn isn't black layered and we haven't chopped silage yet but I'm hearing reports of some neighbors getting ready to run on short-season corn and fill some early contracted bushels. I hope everyone has a safe and productive week!
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
